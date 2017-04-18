New attractions to be added at Lake Stephens

SURVEYOR, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Commissioners are stepping up the fun this year following a successful 2016 season at Lake Stephens Campground.



Two more inflatables, additional picnic tables, and a new gazebo for weddings will be added to the lake by May, said Raleigh County Commissioner Dave Tolliver.



"It's been a great success. We've had people come from several different parts of the counties and stay at the water park or the inflatables. And we'll take all the tourism we can get."



Commissioner Tolliver said the daily rates will stay the same this year: $5 for the water park, $10 for the inflatables, and $15 dollars for both.



This year, Lake Stephens will be open from May 1, 2017 to September 30, 2017.



The recreational area will be open from daylight until dark.