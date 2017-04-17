Rain pushes back Coppinger Invitational games - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Rain pushes back Coppinger Invitational games

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Rain wiped out the Coppinger Invitational action on Tuesday evening.  Here is the revised schedule:

Tuesday

Graham vs. Summers Co 5 pm (Bluefield)

James Monroe vs. Montcalm 7 pm (Bluefield)

Greater Beckley vs. Grundy 5 pm (Tazewell)

Wednesday

Pikeview vs. Greater Beckley 5 pm (Bluefield)

Richlands vs. Bluefield 7 pm (Bluefield)

Honaker vs. Montcalm 5 pm (Tazewell)

Tazewell vs. Summers Co 7 pm (Tazewell)

Thursday

Quarterfinal games at Tazewell and Bluefield at 5 and 7 pm

Friday 

Semifinals at Bluefield at 5 and 7 pm

Saturday

Championship at Bluefield at 1 pm

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.