Rain pushes back Coppinger Invitational games

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Rain wiped out the Coppinger Invitational action on Tuesday evening. Here is the revised schedule:

Tuesday

Graham vs. Summers Co 5 pm (Bluefield)

James Monroe vs. Montcalm 7 pm (Bluefield)

Greater Beckley vs. Grundy 5 pm (Tazewell)

Wednesday

Pikeview vs. Greater Beckley 5 pm (Bluefield)

Richlands vs. Bluefield 7 pm (Bluefield)

Honaker vs. Montcalm 5 pm (Tazewell)

Tazewell vs. Summers Co 7 pm (Tazewell)

Thursday

Quarterfinal games at Tazewell and Bluefield at 5 and 7 pm

Friday

Semifinals at Bluefield at 5 and 7 pm

Saturday

Championship at Bluefield at 1 pm