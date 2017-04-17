WVU Baseball cracks the top 25

Morgantown, WV

For the first time in program history, the West Virginia Baseball team has cracked the Baseball America top 25. The gold and blue come in at 21st in the rankings. The Mountaineers got there by taking 2 out of 3 from now 7th ranked TCU. The Horned Frogs were 3rd in country coming into this weekend's series in Morgantown. This is the highest ranked opponent the Mountaineers have ever taken a series from. West Virginia won games 1 and 3 of the series in walk off fashion. The gold and blue were regular occupants of the old top 20 back in the 1960s but haven't been back in the newer format. This program has not seen the NCAA tournament since 1996. Now under coach Randy Mazey they are doing things no one has seen, but haven't come as a surprise to him. "Anytime we've had any type of adversity, this group has come back and shown what they are all about. Last night's game was a tough one to swallow but I told our guys today that it was a good day for a walk off."