Broadband Bill gaining support could positively impact economy

Higher speed of Internet is a necessity for small businesses and a new bill passed by the House and Senate could work wonders for businesses.

Generation West Virginia and AARP West Virginia hosted a community meeting in Lewisburg to urge Governor Jim Justice to sign the Broadband Bill.

"West Virginia is 48th in the nation for access to broadband, so the Governor can change that by signing this bill," said small business owner, Carling McManus.

House Bill 3093 is the Broadband Bill to improve West Virginia's broadband infrastructure which would increase access to high speed internet across the state.

"It passed overwhelmingly through the West Virginia House and Senate, so there's a lot of bipartisan support," McManus said.

Now, it is up to the Governor to pass the bill, which could help businesses.

"We are always on the make for local entrepreneurs. People who really require high band with and being able to try and make that available at a cost effective way is critical in enhancing our creative types coming and living here operating in our city," Lewisburg Mayor, John Manchester, said.

"As a small business owner, broadband access is imperative for my success, so I need as much access as possible and this bill will allow communities to have the tools that they need to gain better access to broadband," added McManus.

Of course, it won't just impact Lewisburg.

"All West Virginians of all ages need access to broadband, need high speed Internet to succeed with their businesses, to succeed with online learning opportunities, and small business opportunities, so it's really important," McManus said.

The purpose of the meeting was for citizens to become aware of the Broadband Bill and have people contact Governor Justice's office and pledge their support of the bill.

You can contact the Governor's office and show your support of the Broadband Bill by calling 304-558-2000.

