Public hearing set for plan to build new Beckley Police station

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Plans to build a new police station are moving forward in Beckley. A public hearing is set for Tuesday due to the deteriorating condition of the Beckley Police Department's current location on Prince Street.

In a tour of the current station in February, Chief L.D. Christian gave WVVA News a startling look at crumbling walls and a roof that could be close to collapse. He said a damaged beam supporting the roof is causing the building to absorb water.



"Eventually, that brick facade is going to come off of the building. If we get a big enough snow, it could damage the beam even further. We're concerned that anything major may compromise the structural integrity of the building and the safety of our employees."



To address the structural concerns, city leaders will be seeking public input on a proposed plan to build a new location for roughly 5 million dollars next to Beckley's Intermodal Gateway.



"The very first thing for our officers is safety for our police force. The building we're in now is on the verge of being dangerous frankly," said Mayor Rappold ahead of Tuesday's meeting.



Mayor Rappold said funding for the project will hopefully be provided for a USDA grant and a low interest loan.



Tuesday night's public hearing begins at 5 p.m. in Beckley Common Council Chambers.



Leaders are hoping for a projected start date in the Fall.