Beckley Z-way project on hold as contractor seeks third extension

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The second phase of the Beckley Z-way project was on hold Monday as the company contracted to do the work evaluates their financials.



The Ohio-based construction company Enyart & Sons was awarded 18 million for the project extending Phase II of the bypass from Stanaford Road to Industrial Drive in Beckley.

But due to some unexpected delays, the completion date has been moved from May of 2016 to November of 2017.



Since the state and federal funds used to build the road are paid for through a bond with the contractor, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said the extensions will not come at a cost to taxpayers.



"It's just the frustration that I share of sitting in traffic."



During a progress report with key stakeholders on Monday, West Virginia Dept. of Transportation Program Mgr. Mike Adkins said construction crews have hit several unexpected bumps.



First, there was a delay from the removal of asbestos before the demolition of Appalachian Tire along the route.



Then, there was a legal fight between state leaders and Sonic over who was responsible for that building's demolition. (There was also a gas study needed by the W.Va. Dept. of Environmental Protection due to the fact that Sonic sat on a former filling station.)



But after all of those issues were resolved, Adkins said state leaders have hit yet another roadblock.



"I was told this morning that we're actually waiting on the contractor to show back up. They've been given a second extension and now they've applied for a third."



Adkins acknowledged crews have met the specifications of the contract, but it is unclear whether Enyart & Sons will be granted a third extension. If another company does have to come in to finish the project, he said it will come at no additional costs to taxpayers.



"At some point, the contractor will be assessed liquidated damages. So they'll have to start paying us if they don't meet our deadlines," adds Adkins.