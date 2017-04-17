Virginia Tech honored victims of massacre 10 years ago

Sunday marked ten years since the massacre at Virginia Tech. Thirty-two victims lost their lives that day. So the school held various memorials and ceremonies over the weekend to mark the 10th anniversary of the shootings.

Alumnus Bill Thomas says, "This is uplifting, and the events that they've had on campus have been uplifting as well. Ten years later, some of the immediate pain is gone, but you don't ever want to forget, and this is a great way to remember."

In a semicircle in front of the Drillfield viewing stand lies 32 pieces of Hokie stone, each labeled with the name of a victim. In the middle of the circle, a ceremonial candle slowly burns. Sunday morning, the Commonwealth flag lowered to half-mast. Flowers and other mementos placed next to the Hokie stones by victim's family members. Some relatives kneeling down to the stones, while others stay standing, fighting back the tears. One man sat down beside the semicircle to offer a silent prayer. Then, around 9:43, Governor Terry McAuliffe, Virginia Tech President Tim Sands, and President Emeritus Charles Steger participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, just before the statewide moment of silence.

For some, Easter Sunday is a day of spiritual rebirth. But at Virginia Tech this Easter Sunday, it was a day of remembrance.

Over at the Alumni Center, a display of 32 pastel portraits, one for each victim.

Christine Thomas visited on the memorial weekend in 2010. She says the way in which the campus handled the memorials, is what drew her in. "It really was the community aspect of being here for the memorials and everything, and really seeing the whole community come together and be one big Hokie family."