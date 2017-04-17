Virginia Tech honored victims of massacre 10 years ago

The Virginia State Police say the driver of a pickup truck suffered a medical condition before crashing head-on into a bus carrying the Bluefield College softball team.More >>
The Virginia State Police say the driver of a pickup truck suffered a medical condition before crashing head-on into a bus carrying the Bluefield College softball team.More >>
Sunday marked ten years since the massacre at Virginia Tech. Thirty-two victims lost their lives that day.More >>
Sunday marked ten years since the massacre at Virginia Tech. Thirty-two victims lost their lives that day.More >>
There has been a structure fire in Mercer County.More >>
There has been a structure fire in Mercer County.More >>
A small congregation of worshipers met Sunday morning before sunrise inside the old coal camp church located at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine to to celebrate Easter, the old-fashioned way.More >>
A small congregation of worshipers met Sunday morning before sunrise inside the old coal camp church located at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine to to celebrate Easter, the old-fashioned way.More >>
According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the department is investigating an apparent homicide in the Oak Hill area.More >>
According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the department is investigating an apparent homicide in the Oak Hill area.More >>
As Easter approaches Princeton Primary students, parents and the community at large spent Saturday morning running for the Lord.More >>
As Easter approaches Princeton Primary students, parents and the community at large spent Saturday morning running for the Lord.More >>
The city of Hinton is replacing it's OLD waterslide with TWO NEWS ONES.More >>
The city of Hinton is replacing it's OLD waterslide with TWO NEWS ONES.More >>
In President Trump's proposal, an unspecified amount of funding would be cut from Amtrak's budget, as part of his 13% reduction in transportation spending.More >>
In President Trump's proposal, an unspecified amount of funding would be cut from Amtrak's budget, as part of his 13% reduction in transportation spending.More >>