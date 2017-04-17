Oakvale structure fire Sunday

There has been a structure fire in Mercer County.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 7 pm Sunday night off of New Zion Road in Oakvale. There are stories circling that a propane tank may have exploded. We want to clarify for you, there was a propane tank on the porch, but it did not explode and dispatch is unsure at this time if it did indeed cause the fire.

East River, Oakvale, and Athens Fire Departments and Princeton Rescue Squad all responded. Crews arrived on scene at 7:15 p.m. with heavy smoke showing. The scene was clear at 11:22 Sunday night. No injuries have been reported.