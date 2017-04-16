North Team edges out South Team in Spring League day two - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

North Team edges out South Team in Spring League day two

The inaugural Spring League kicked off on Saturday from The Greenbrier Resort with the West team defeating the East 10-6. On Sunday, the other two teams squared off with the North defeating the South 14-10.

The league will continue play next Saturday at 1 p.m. from The Greenbrier Resort. 

