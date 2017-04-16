Easter services held at old coal camp church

A small congregation of worshipers met Sunday morning before sunrise inside the old coal camp church located at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine to to celebrate Easter, the old-fashioned way.

"When we come in here, we reminisce how services used to be in the mountains of West Virginia," Rev. Gene Miller said.

Miller has held Easter sunrise services inside this old coal camp church, once located in Pemberton, for more than a decade.

“It's very special, the old-fashioned atmosphere, the wood floors,” Miller said. “Really, words can't describe the feeling of it, watching the sunrise and the dawning of the day, when we celebrate when our savior arose."

"It's good to know on Easter, that we are still showing our love for Him, it's just amazing how much He loved us,” attendee Michael Cooper said.

Those in attendance Sunday, say the service works to both celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and to experience the tradition of Easter, as did West Virginian's of yesteryear.

"It's so wonderful,” Cooper said. “You get up a lot earlier, you come up, you show your love for the Lord, you show your respect for the Lord, and your respect for the church."

The old coal camp church was built in 1921 as a gift from a local coal baron to the community of Pemberton in Raleigh County.

The church was later donated and relocated to its current location.