Woman shot and killed in apparent home invasion in Fayette County

According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the department is investigating an apparent homicide in the Oak Hill area.

Fayette County dispatch received information at about 1:30 Sunday morning that a female has been shot on Berry St., just outside of Oak Hill.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a 48 year old woman dead, from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The sheriff's office says during an initial investigation, detectives learned that two armed males wearing ski masks forced their way inside the residence.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says at this time, there is no apparent motive for this crime, saying it appears to be somewhat similar to a home invasion robbery.

Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah says most of the victim's family has been notified, but are not releasing her name at this time.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.