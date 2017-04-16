UPDATE: Suspect arrested for murder of Oak Hill woman

UPDATE: The man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an Oak Hill woman has been arrested.

Derrick Michael Crouse, 19, was taken into custody Tuesday morning in the Oak Hill area. He is one of two suspects wanted for the murder of 48-year-old Janett Garrett.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Early Sunday morning, two masked men forced their way into a residence on Berry Street and shot Garrett one time in the chest. The suspects then ran off. Two other people were inside the residence at the time. They were not hurt.

Investigators in Fayette County are asking for help in locating a suspect wanted for the murder of a Oak Hill woman.

A warrant has been obtained for Derrick Michael Crouse, 19, of Oak Hill. He is believed to still be in the Oak Hill area. Deputies searched Crouse's residence in the Rosedale Trailer Park on Monday. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, Crouse "has recently shaved his head and goatee in an attempt to alter his appearance."

"This individual is reportedly armed with a handgun and should be considered armed and dangerous," said Sheriff Fridley. Anyone with any information concerning his possible location is urged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia immediately.

Crouse is wanted in for the shooting death of 48-year-old Janett Garrett. Investigators say around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday two men wearing ski masks forced their way into a residence on Berry Street. One of the masked men shot Garrett in the chest and they both ran off. Two other people inside the residence were not harmed.

Anyone with information about the location of Derrick Crouse can contact the Fayette County 911 at 304-574-3590.

-Post by Justin McLennan

According to a press release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, the department is investigating an apparent homicide in the Oak Hill area.

Fayette County dispatch received information at about 1:30 Sunday morning that a female has been shot on Berry St., just outside of Oak Hill.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a 48 year old woman dead, from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.

The sheriff's office says during an initial investigation, detectives learned that two armed males wearing ski masks forced their way inside the residence.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says at this time, there is no apparent motive for this crime, saying it appears to be somewhat similar to a home invasion robbery.

Prosecuting Attorney Larry Harrah says most of the victim's family has been notified, but are not releasing her name at this time.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with information concerning this crime is asked to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.