UPDATE: Suspect arrested for murder of Oak Hill woman

The daughter of a retiree slain in an apparently random Cleveland shooting that was recorded and shared on Facebook says she's sad that the suspect killed himself in Pennsylvania.More >>
The daughter of a retiree slain in an apparently random Cleveland shooting that was recorded and shared on Facebook says she's sad that the suspect killed himself in Pennsylvania.More >>
An Ohio man who prosecutors say laced heroin with elephant tranquilizer was sentenced in federal court in Huntington.More >>
An Ohio man who prosecutors say laced heroin with elephant tranquilizer was sentenced in federal court in Huntington.More >>
UPDATE: The man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an Oak Hill woman has been arrested.More >>
UPDATE: The man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an Oak Hill woman has been arrested.More >>
Generation West Virginia and AARP West Virginia hosted a community meeting in Lewisburg to urge Governor Jim Justice to sign the Broadband Bill.More >>
Generation West Virginia and AARP West Virginia hosted a community meeting in Lewisburg to urge Governor Jim Justice to sign the Broadband Bill.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Plans to build a new police station are moving forward in Beckley.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Plans to build a new police station are moving forward in Beckley.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The second phase of the Beckley bypass or 'Z-Way' project is on hold Monday as the company contracted to do the work evaluates their financials.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The second phase of the Beckley bypass or 'Z-Way' project is on hold Monday as the company contracted to do the work evaluates their financials.More >>