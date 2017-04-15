UPDATE: Wrong-way driver cited in crash injuring Bluefield College students

Our 4th annual Mother Daughter Lookalike photo contest is underway at WVVA.com. Enter by April 30 for a chance to win a $500 gift card to Beauty Concepts.More >>
FAIRDALE, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Commissioners have approved a merger between Raleigh County and Glen White/ Trap Hill's Public Service District (PSD).More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Those calling 911 from a landline in Raleigh County will soon see a fee increase.More >>
SURVEYOR, W.Va. (WVVA) Raleigh County Commissioners are stepping up the fun at Lake Stephens following a successful 2016 season.More >>
Police say a 77-year-old man was going the wrong way down a Virginia highway when he crashed head-on into a passenger van carrying nearly a dozen players with the Bluefield College softball team.More >>
An Ohio man who prosecutors say laced heroin with elephant tranquilizer was sentenced in federal court in Huntington.More >>
UPDATE: The man wanted in connection with the shooting death of an Oak Hill woman has been arrested.More >>
