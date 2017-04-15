UPDATE: Wrong-way driver cited in crash injuring Bluefield College students

Police say a 77-year-old man was going the wrong way down a Virginia highway when he crashed head-on into a passenger van carrying nearly a dozen players with the Bluefield College softball team.

The crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday on Route 58 in Buzzard's Roost section of Russell County. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Express carrying BC's softball team tried to swerve out of the path of the wrong-way driver (2008 Honda Ridgeline). The passenger van was struck on the front driver's side. There were 12 people on board; 9 BC students, an athletic trainer, head coach, and the driver. Everyone was taken to Russell County Medical Center as a precaution. Nine students and the driver were treated for minor injuries ranging from shoulder and back trauma to a broken nose.

“It’s the type of news you never want to hear, and it’s the suppressed thought of something like this happening that is always in the back of everyone’s mind as our teams, other student groups, and staff depart on trips from campus almost daily,” said Bluefield College president Dr. David Olive after receiving the news about the accident. “We are incredibly blessed that no lives were lost and no one was seriously injured.”

The man driving the pickup was treated for minor injuries. Joe B. Taylor, 77, of Nickelsville, Virginia was charged with reckless driving. Police say a medical condition affecting Taylor was a factor in the crash.

Bluefield College released the following news release after the crash:

The accident occurred on U.S. Route 19 in Russell County, Virginia, and while several members of the softball team were taken to Russell County Medical Center for treatment, none were expected to be hospitalized and no injuries were considered to be life threatening.

The Lady Rams were traveling in two vans on their return trip from Union College when reportedly a driver traveling south on Route 19 lost control of his vehicle and crossed into the northbound lane striking one of the vans carrying members of the Lady Rams softball team. The second BC van transporting other softball players and equipment was not involved in the accident.

UPDATE 4/16/2017: Bluefield College's Sports Information Director tells WVVA the team has been released from the hospital and are back in Bluefield.

