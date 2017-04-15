Bluefield College softball team involved in crash - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College softball team involved in crash

According to the Sports Information Director with Bluefield College, a vehicle carrying some of the school's softball team was reportedly involved in a head-on collision in Russell County, Virginia.

According to reports, there are no fatalities but those involved in the crash are being checked out at a hospital in Lebanon.

The team was headed back home from a game in Kentucky against Union College.

