Spring League kicks off at the Greenbrier

Saturday afternoon at the Greenbrier the inaugural Spring League began play. The league was formed in order to give former college and professional football players a second chance at playing in either the NFL or the CFL.

Two of the league's four teams met on Saturday and it was the West team that defeated the East team 10-6.

Notable players included former West Virginia running back Noel Devine and Graham and Bluefield,Virginia native Ahmad Bradshaw.

The second league game will take place at the Greenbrier tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.