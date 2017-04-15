Spring League kicks off at the Greenbrier - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Spring League kicks off at the Greenbrier

Posted:

Saturday afternoon at the Greenbrier the inaugural Spring League began play. The league was formed in order to give former college and professional football players a second chance at playing in either the NFL or the CFL. 

Two of the league's four teams met on Saturday and it was the West team that defeated the East team 10-6. 

Notable players included former West Virginia running back Noel Devine and Graham and Bluefield,Virginia native Ahmad Bradshaw. 

The second league game will take place at the Greenbrier tomorrow afternoon at 2 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.