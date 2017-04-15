High School Baseball 04/15 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Baseball 04/15

Posted:

High School Baseball Scoreboard 04/15:

Liberty 7- Westside 6

Greenbrier East 4- Jefferson 3

Washington 14- Greenbrier East 8

Pocahontas County 10- Fayetteville 9

Fayetteville 14- Pocahontas County 2

Pikeview 9- Grundy 2

Tazewell 16- Graham 5

