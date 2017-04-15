Bluefield College drops series finale with Point - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College drops series finale with Point

Posted:

The struggles continue for the Bluefield College baseball team. The Rams dropped their eight straight contest Saturday afternoon when they fell to Point University 8-0 at Bowen Field. 

The Rams are now 22-22 overall and 7-14 in conference play.

Next up, they host Bluefield State College on Tuesday. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.