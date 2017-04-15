Bluefield College drops series finale with Point

The Spring League began play Saturday afternoon at the Greenbrier.More >>
High School Baseball Scoreboard 04/15:More >>
The Bluefield College fell to Point University 8-0 on Saturday.More >>
The Concord baseball team split a double header with West Virginia Wesleyan on Saturday in Athens.More >>
The Concord Softball team split a double header with Fairmont State on Friday afternoonMore >>
The Concord Baseball team split the first of two weekend double headers with West Virginia Wesleyan on Friday afternoonMore >>
Bluefield St now has a full time head coach for the Men's Basketball teamMore >>
The Bluefield College baseball team was swept in a double header by Point on Friday afternoonMore >>
44th annual Coppinger InvitationalMore >>
Growing up in Winfield surrounded by Mountain East rivals, Jordan Clark decided to come to ConcordMore >>
