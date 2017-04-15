Concord baseball splits with West Virginia Wesleyan

The Concord Mountain Lions split a doubleheader with West Virginia Wesleyan on Friday that gave the Mountain Lions a one game lead in the Mountain East South Division. On Saturday in Athens, the two teams split another pair of games leaving the Mountain Lions still with a one game lead in the division.

In game one, the Bobcats used a seven run fifth inning to come back to defeat the Mountain Lions 14-12. In the sequel, it was the Mountain Lions bats that were hot as they defeated the Bobcats 17-2.

The Mountain Lions are now 20-17 overall and 13-7 in the Mountain East.

Next up, the Mountain Lions travel to take on Glenville State next weekend.