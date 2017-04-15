Concord baseball splits with West Virginia Wesleyan - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord baseball splits with West Virginia Wesleyan

Posted:

The Concord Mountain Lions split a doubleheader with West Virginia Wesleyan on Friday that gave the Mountain Lions a one game lead in the Mountain East South Division. On Saturday in Athens, the two teams split another pair of games leaving the Mountain Lions still with a one game lead in the division. 

In game one, the Bobcats used a seven run fifth inning to come back to defeat the Mountain Lions 14-12. In the sequel, it was the Mountain Lions bats that were hot as they defeated the Bobcats 17-2.

The Mountain Lions are now 20-17 overall and 13-7 in the Mountain East.

Next up, the Mountain Lions travel to take on Glenville State next weekend. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.