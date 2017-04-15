'BITS' holds first Color Run for Princeton Primary School

As Easter approaches Princeton Primary students, parents and the community at large spent Saturday morning running for the Lord.

Mercer County students and parents laced up for the first Princeton Primary bible in the schools color run.

"We had over 160 participants so it's a really nice surprise and we're really really pleased with the outcome," said Heather Steele with Princeton Primary's Bible in the Schools.



The bible program runs in 19 schools, where once a week teachers teach the bible as literature. the teachers of the course are board of education employees but their salaries and benefits are paid through fund-raising.

"It gives the kids to learn the bible through a historic and literature view and I just think it teaches great character traits as well," said Steele.

"It's a great feeling to see a great community support we have a lot of runners from our school but the majority of the runners do not attend Princeton Primary or are not associated with us so it really is a great feeling to see the support for them to come out on their Saturday before Easter to support a worth cause."

Board of directors says says she loves seeing the community run or walk for Christ.

"It shows that the community is behind the program and wants to keep the program," said Pruett.