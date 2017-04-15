Upgrades are coming to a park in Hinton - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Upgrades are coming to a park in Hinton

By James McDowell, Multimedia Journalist
HINTON, WV (WVVA) -

The city of Hinton is replacing it's OLD water slide with TWO NEWS ONES. The slide that was torn down had been up since 1984. The city is also improving the grounds and other amenities at the park. City manager Cris Meadows says the water slide has been popular over the years, even attracting visitors from other counties. The city plans to open the slides on Memorial Day weekend, if weather doesn't hamper construction.

