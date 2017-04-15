Upgrades are coming to a park in Hinton

Mary Abel, Tannersville oldest resident, turned 100 today. She was born on the RFA farm in 1917 and has lived her entire life there in Tannersville. In her life, she was never married, but she dedicated to her community, the farm, and canning her vegetables. Mary still keeps herself occupied and still quilts at home. One Tannersville resident claims that she has made more quilts than anyone she knows. In her lifetime, Mary has seen and remembers when electricity arrived to her home....

