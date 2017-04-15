Cuts in Amtrak funding could hurt the city of Hinton

In President Trump's proposal, an unspecified amount of funding would be cut from Amtrak's budget, as part of his 13% reduction in transportation spending. It's believed these cuts would put an end to all fifteen long-distance routes, including the line that runs through Hinton.

Jack David Woodrum, Commissioner of Summers County, says the proposal couldn't come at a worse time. "We were in the process of trying to go from three days a week, which is currently Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, to a seven day a week, which opened a lot of travel up for our residents, plus tourism and other business, that would potentially rely on that coming into town."

Woodrum says the Hinton stop is part of the Cardinal Line, which runs from Chicago to New York City. "So it makes for a real easy trip to go up and come back. You get off the train, get on the metro. Go wherever you need to go. You don't need a car. You can either walk or ride, the way it's set up now."

Besides affecting locals who travel northward for work or vacation, Woodrum believes it would also affect the plans of travelers wanting to come to the Hinton-Pipestem area. "We had a group, the New Brooklyn Theatre, was interested in doing a summer theatre class here for adults and youth, and putting on a play at the end of it. What made it attractive to them, other than the area, they could ride a train down from New York, get off the train here, and walk up to where they were staying."

Without an AMTRAK stop, Woodrum worries it might hurt Hinton's ability to attract more business and tourism. "We feel like we're in a prime area to relocate to. We're remote but still have good proximity to the DC-Maryland area."

The proposed cuts could halt all Amtrak routes not paid for by state governments, which would affect routes in 23 states overall. The proposal will have to be approved by Congress however, which has yet to take it up.

