Mercer J-ROTC Holds Annual Military Ball

The Mercer County J-ROTC held their 32nd annual Military Ball this evening at the Brushfork Armory.

The Corps is comprised of cadets from Bluefield, Princeton, Pikeview and Montcalm High Schools.

They enjoyed a night of good times, food, dancing and camaraderie.

The program began with the Pikeview's Drill Team performing a precision exercise.

Awards were presented to outstanding members from each school...

...including Bluefield Cadet Joshua Siemsko who will be attending West Point next year.

Keynote speaker... Brigadier General Harrison Gilliam...

... told the cadets to not believe all the negative things said about their generation...

... because they are shining examples of how good their generation is.

There were veterans from different branches who served in different conflicts attending as honored guests.

And a queen was chosen from each school.

