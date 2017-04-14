Concord Softball splits with Fairmont St

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Softball team split a double header with Fairmont State on Friday afternoon.

The Lady Mountain Lions took the first game 7-6. Concord was led by Abby Beatty who went 2 for 4 with a RBI.

The Falcons took the second game 7-2. Fairmont State was led by Samantha Hoban and Beth Cook who each had 2 RBIs.

With the split, Concord goes to 24-22 overall, and 13-9 in the Mountain East. Up next, the Lady Mountain Lions will host Notre Dame on Saturday April 22.