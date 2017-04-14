Concord Baseball splits DH with WV Wesleyan

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Baseball team split the first of two weekend double headers with West Virginia Wesleyan on Friday afternoon.

The Bobcats took the first game 10-8. Concord was led by Jordan Clark who went 2 for 3 with a home run, triple, and 5 RBIs. Wesleyan was led by James Fraser who went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.

In game two, Concord dominated winning 18-5. The Mountain Lions were led by Evan Webb, Jordan Clark, and Brett Simmons who each had 3 RBIs.

With the split, Concord is now 19-16 overall, and 12-6 in the Mountain East. Up next, the two will resume their series on Saturday at noon.