Concord Baseball splits DH with WV Wesleyan

The Concord Baseball team split the first of two weekend double headers with West Virginia Wesleyan on Friday afternoon.

The Bobcats took the first game 10-8.  Concord was led by Jordan Clark who went 2 for 3 with a home run, triple, and 5 RBIs.  Wesleyan was led by James Fraser who went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.

In game two, Concord dominated winning 18-5.  The Mountain Lions were led by Evan Webb, Jordan Clark, and Brett Simmons who each had 3 RBIs.

With the split, Concord is now 19-16 overall, and 12-6 in the Mountain East.  Up next, the two will resume their series on Saturday at noon.

