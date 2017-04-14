Bluefield St removes interim tag from Price - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield St removes interim tag from Price

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

Bluefield St now has a full time head coach for the Men's Basketball team.  The Big Blues have removed the interim tag from Derrick Price making him the permanent head coach.  Price went 8-18 in his first year at the school.  He has already put his foot print on the region bringing in local stars Luke Phillips from Richlands and Cody Fuller from Bluefield.

