Bluefield College Baseball loses DH to Point

The Bluefield College baseball team was swept in a double header by Point on Friday afternoon.

The Skyhawks won the first game 7-5. The Rams were led by Erik Williams who went 2 for 4 with a home run. Devario Allen paced point going 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs.

The Skyhawks also took game two 4-2. Bluefield was led by Erik Williams who had 2 RBIs. Point was led by pitcher Ty Plumley who went 6 innings while scattering 7 hits.

With the pair of losses, Bluefield drops to 22-21 overall and 7-13 in the AAC. They have lost 7 in a row. Up next, the series finale will be on Saturday at noon.