Bluefield College Baseball loses DH to Point - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Baseball loses DH to Point

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College baseball team was swept in a double header by Point on Friday afternoon.

The Skyhawks won the first game 7-5.  The Rams were led by Erik Williams who went 2 for 4 with a home run.  Devario Allen paced point going 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs and 2 runs.

The Skyhawks also took game two 4-2.  Bluefield was led by Erik Williams who had 2 RBIs.  Point was led by pitcher Ty Plumley who went 6 innings while scattering 7 hits.

With the pair of losses, Bluefield drops to 22-21 overall and 7-13 in the AAC.  They have lost 7 in a row.  Up next, the series finale will be on Saturday at noon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.