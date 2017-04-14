Victims in I-77 crash were from North Carolina; officials still investigating

Authorities are still investigating the accident that killed four Thursday.

Tim Farley with Emergency Management has confirmed the four were two adults and two kids from North Carolina.

Farley said crews will have to reconstruct the scene to have a better understanding.

As several agencies continue to investigate Farley says witnesses are a great help as they piece together what happened but when a accident initially happens he wants bystanders to stay safe.

“This accident we had yesterday with the tractor trailer and and the passenger car [some] actually stopped to help and treat a patient but we don't want those people to put themselves in danger. It could be a chemical there and they could be standing there inhaling something dangerous to them,” said Farley.

Officials say they do what they can, but no case is cut and dry and investigations can range from hours to days.

“The more simpler accidents, no injuries, they won't take long to get completed and approved. The more complex the accident, the longer it may take to have it investigated, and if it has to be reconstructed, that could take additional time,” said Sargent M.S. Haynes with state police.