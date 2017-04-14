Rep. Griffith to host Service Academy Day in Wytheville

Representatives from the United States' five service academies will gather in Wytheville on Saturday.

High school students, parents, and guidance counselors living in Virginia's 9th congressional district are welcome to attend Academy Day hosted by U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith.

Students will have the opportunity to meet with invited officials from the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, as well as representatives from Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, VMI, and other university-level ROTC programs. --According to a news release issued by Rep. Griffith

Members of Griffith's staff will be on hand to answer questions about the congressional nomination process.

See below for more details about the event.

When : Saturday, April 15, 2017

: Saturday, April 15, 2017 Time : 9:00am - 11:00am

: 9:00am - 11:00am Where: Wytheville Meeting Center, 333 Community Blvd, Wytheville, VA

Call U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith's Abingdon Office for more information about the application process at 276-525-1405.