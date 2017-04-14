Rep. Griffith to host Service Academy Day in Wytheville - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Rep. Griffith to host Service Academy Day in Wytheville

Posted:
WYTHEVILLE, VA (WVVA) -

Representatives from the United States' five service academies will gather in Wytheville on Saturday. 

High school students, parents, and guidance counselors living in Virginia's 9th congressional district are welcome to attend Academy Day hosted by U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith.

Students will have the opportunity to meet with invited officials from the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), the U.S. Naval Academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, as well as representatives from Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets, VMI, and other university-level ROTC programs. --According to a news release issued by Rep. Griffith 

Members of Griffith's staff will be on hand to answer questions about the congressional nomination process.

See below for more details about the event.

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2017
  • Time: 9:00am - 11:00am
  • Where: Wytheville Meeting Center, 333 Community Blvd, Wytheville, VA

Call U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith's Abingdon Office for more information about the application process at 276-525-1405. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.