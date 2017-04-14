Tannersville's oldest resident hit the triple digits!

Mary Abel, Tannersville oldest resident, turned 100 today. She was born on the RFA farm in 1917 and has lived her entire life there in Tannersville. In her life, she was never married, but she dedicated to her community, the farm, and canning her vegetables.

Mary still keeps herself occupied and still quilts at home. One Tannersville resident claims that she has made more quilts than anyone she knows.

In her lifetime, Mary has seen and remembers when electricity arrived to her home. She said the biggest advantage from electricity was having a refrigerator and a wash machine. She remembers when she got a phone, television and now internet.

Those who attended her birthday party at the Tannersville Community Center all spoke highly of how active she has been in the community all her life and she still touches those who have even moved away. Friends traveled near and far to celebrate Mary. One life long friend traveled on her very own 84th birthday to come celebrate. Growing up in Tannersville, they made it a tradition to celebrate their birthday's together.

Shirley Horne did explain back in the day it was just a normal day together, but the past couple years they have had parties and she was pleased she could make it to last years as well as this years.

When asked if Shirley remembers their first birthday together she responded, “Oh no, I can't remember the first time when we were young, we moved away to Salem, but... I made every effort to come this year and I hope there are many more I can come too.”

Now there was a lot of speculation, so what is Mary Abel's secret to staying sharp and living successfully at the century mark?

Her nephew, Mike Monk guessed, “I think it was eating her home grown vegetables, and she canned all of the vegetables and she has not consumed all the preservatives and dye that's in all of our food now.”

While Carol Morand think its, “Looking out for others, doing good for others.”

However Mary claims there is no secret.

Mary states, “Oh I don't have one, just live everyday, one day after the other. I've been blessed with good health for one thing and I've always been able to get around and work... and I still work some, but I don't get out, I'm so afraid of falling. I fell a time or two in the house and had to get the rescue squad to come and get me up.”

Each time she just has a few bruises and gets back up again and continues on her way. She's still very independent and strong at 100 years old.

Happy Birthday Mary Abel, I hope you have many more to come.