Good Friday Reenactment

Christians around the world observed Good Friday today in preparation for Easter this coming Sunday. Wrapping up a series of Holy Week services conducted by the Greater Princeton Ministerial Association, the First United Methodist Church in Princeton wanted to bring to life, and put into perspective the story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ with the community.

A reenactment of the crucifixion was held on Mercer Street beginning at the Dick Copeland Town Square, and traveled two blocks back to the church where a large crowd of over a hundred people was gathered to witness the events that would eventually lead up to Christ's resurrection on the first Easter Sunday nearly two-thousand years ago.

"This is only half of the story. The other half of the story is that on Easter Morning, Jesus arose from the dead. So, we have both of these sides of the story that we really hope people see; that Jesus was willing to do what we couldn't, and that God accepted that. And so, God gives us hope in the midst of whatever we're going through", says Pastor Scott Sears.

After the reenactment, those in attendance were treated to free bag lunches provided by the church.