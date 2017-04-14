West Virginia lawmakers urge Governor to sign second chance bill

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A bill to give non-violent offenders a second chance at employment awaits West Virginia Governor Jim Justice's signature.



The legislation that passed late Saturday would give non-violent felons who have served their time a chance to expunge their record after ten years.



During a round table discussion in Beckley on Friday with West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, the bill's supports spoke about how they believe the legislation will fight not fuel the region's drug problem.



"In West Virginia with all the coal mining losses, people become depressed. They have nothing to get up for each day and they turn to drugs to help them cope. And that starts the cycle. So for those who have served their time and are trying to reintegrate back into society, we need to give them that chance," said Del. Lynne Arvon, (R) Raleigh County.



Alaine Vance, who battled drug addiction for years, was also in attendance on Friday. After doing time for her addiction, she said she worked hard to get clean.



But nothing could have prepared Vance for another the prison that would return to at home. "I looked for 18 months for a job but no one wanted to give me a chance or an opportunity."



Advocate Melonie Terry sees that same story again and again at the recovery support group One Voice. "It adds to the hopelessness. In fact, not being able to find employment is a catalyst for them to return to old habits."



Alaine Vance finally found work at Recovery Pointe in Bluefield, W.Va.,where she helps those battling addiction so that they, too, might have a second chance.



"We're human beings. We make mistakes. Nobody's perfect. We all need and deserve a second chance, not just at employment but in life."



Gov. Jim Justice has until next Sunday to sign or veto the bill.