EPA head tells coal miners 'regulatory assault is over'

Christians around the world observed Good Friday today in preparation for Easter this coming Sunday. Wrapping up a series of Holy Week services conducted by the Greater Princeton Ministerial Association, the First United Methodist Church in Princeton wanted to bring to life, and put into perspective the story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ with the community.More >>
Christians around the world observed Good Friday today in preparation for Easter this coming Sunday. Wrapping up a series of Holy Week services conducted by the Greater Princeton Ministerial Association, the First United Methodist Church in Princeton wanted to bring to life, and put into perspective the story of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ with the community.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A bill to give non-violent offenders a second chance at employment is waiting for Governor Jim Justice's signature.More >>
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A bill to give non-violent offenders a second chance at employment is waiting for Governor Jim Justice's signature.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told dozens of Pennsylvania coal miners Thursday that the "regulatory assault" on their industry is over, and that the environment can be protected without hurting business.More >>
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told dozens of Pennsylvania coal miners Thursday that the "regulatory assault" on their industry is over, and that the environment can be protected without hurting business.More >>
Friday morning, Appalachian Service Project dedicated 6 new homes to flood victims.More >>
Friday morning, Appalachian Service Project dedicated 6 new homes to flood victims.More >>
A new state law authorizes school nurses and other trained and authorized personnel at West Virginia schools to administer drugs to counteract opioid overdoses by students without having to first contact parents.More >>
A new state law authorizes school nurses and other trained and authorized personnel at West Virginia schools to administer drugs to counteract opioid overdoses by students without having to first contact parents.More >>
The Trump administration is dropping a lawsuit against North Carolina after the state moved to undo its "bathroom bill."More >>
The Trump administration is dropping a lawsuit against North Carolina after the state moved to undo its "bathroom bill."More >>
Police are investigating a shooting this morning in Raleigh County.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting this morning in Raleigh County.More >>
WVVA has confirmed that four people have died in this accident, that's according to the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management.More >>
WVVA has confirmed that four people have died in this accident, that's according to the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management.More >>