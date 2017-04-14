ASP dedicates 6 more homes to families

Friday morning, Appalachian Service Project dedicated 6 new homes to flood victims.

Family and friends of the families were in attendance and even the Easter Bunny made a surprise visit to the dedication.

These families all lost their homes last summer. One family, saw five of their family members' homes destroyed. After pulling together in the tragic times,

this family is in a new home in familiar place to them.

"The property has been in my family for a long time. It was my great-great uncle's and passed onto my sister and her husband. They lived here for several years. My other sister who was in the flood lived in this house for years and they got them a new home too. Now, I get a chance to share memories on my family's property that has been passed down to me and my daughter," said flood victim and new homeowner, Tracy Robbins.

The family relied on one another through it all.

"When it came down to it, we stuck together and we were there for one another. We helped pick up the pieces of everything and gave one another, you know, when one didn't have the money, the other might, you just help out and just be there for each other in good times and bad. That's what family is all about," continued Robbins.

Altogether, ASP has dedicated 19 homes to flood victims.