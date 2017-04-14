Shots fired in Beckley

Police are investigating a shooting this morning in Raleigh County. Dispatch says that shots were fired near the 100 Block of Missouri Avenue in Beckley around 10:30 pm Thursday night. As of now, no injuries have been reported. However, several buildings in the area were struck by gunfire. Persons of interest have been identified and an investigation is ongoing with the help of surveillance footage. If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1708 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.