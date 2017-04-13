Sen. Joe Manchin holds town hall in Hinton

As the Easter holiday approaches politicians are taking advantage of the break and meeting with constituents including Senator Joe Manchin.

“I come to the town hall meetings and I wish all my colleagues would, because it gives them a good idea of what's going on,” said Manchin.

Manchin toured several parts of the region Monday, including speaking at James Monroe High, Peterstown and a town hall in Summers County where he answered those he represents like Anna Ziegler who is concerned about the state's energy economy.

"We put a lot of value on coal, understandably so, but perhaps we could start thinking of a diverse energy economy,” said Ziegler

In addition to energy, he touched on reforming the Affordable Care Act versus repealing and replacing and how he sees it affecting West Virginians.

Black Lung Benefits--this affordable care act is repealed, like some people want it to be, it affect all those who receive black lung. We don't want that to happen so i said to all my friends democrats and republicans but republicans don't repeal let's fix it.

“I got the sense today Senator Manchin is willing to listen to his constituents. He's was very open to questions,” said Ziegler

Manchin said at the end of the day politicians should be focused on being one America.

“Quit worrying about being a democrat fighting a republican or republican fighting a democrat. Start worrying about being an American and being a West Virginian.”



