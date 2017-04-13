Bluefield and Richlands kick off Coppinger Invitational with win - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield and Richlands kick off Coppinger Invitational with wins

Bluefield, WV

44th annual Coppinger Invitational

Pod D

Bluefield 10 Mt View 0

Richlands 10 Mt View 5

Remaining Schedule

Saturday

Tazewell vs. Graham 5 pm at Bowen Field

Pikeview vs. Grundy 7 pm at Bowen Field

Honaker vs. James Monroe 1 pm at Tazewell

Monday

Pikeview vs. Greater Beckley 5 pm at Bowen Field

Richlands vs. Bluefield 7 pm at Bowen Field

Honaker vs. Montcalm 5 pm at Tazewell

Tazewell vs. Summers Co 7 pm at Tazewell

Tuesday

Graham vs. Summers Co 5 pm at Bowen Field

James Monroe vs. Montcalm 7 pm at Bowen Field

Greater Beckley vs. Grundy 5 pm at Tazewell

Wednesday 

4 single elimination games.  2 at Bluefield, 2 at Tazewell.  Games at 5 and 7 pm.

Thursday

Semifinal games at Bluefield at 5 and 7 pm

Friday

Championship game at 6 pm

