Bluefield and Richlands kick off Coppinger Invitational with wins

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

44th annual Coppinger Invitational

Pod D

Bluefield 10 Mt View 0

Richlands 10 Mt View 5

Remaining Schedule

Saturday

Tazewell vs. Graham 5 pm at Bowen Field

Pikeview vs. Grundy 7 pm at Bowen Field

Honaker vs. James Monroe 1 pm at Tazewell

Monday

Pikeview vs. Greater Beckley 5 pm at Bowen Field

Richlands vs. Bluefield 7 pm at Bowen Field

Honaker vs. Montcalm 5 pm at Tazewell

Tazewell vs. Summers Co 7 pm at Tazewell

Tuesday

Graham vs. Summers Co 5 pm at Bowen Field

James Monroe vs. Montcalm 7 pm at Bowen Field

Greater Beckley vs. Grundy 5 pm at Tazewell

Wednesday

4 single elimination games. 2 at Bluefield, 2 at Tazewell. Games at 5 and 7 pm.

Thursday

Semifinal games at Bluefield at 5 and 7 pm

Friday

Championship game at 6 pm