UPDATE: Four dead in I-77 crash

By Patrice Mitchell, Producer
UPDATE: WVVA has confirmed that four people have died in this accident, that's according to the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management.

A fiery accident on I-77 northbound has led to multiple injuries and a major traffic delays.

Dispatchers tell us that around 5:30 this evening an accident was reported near exit 22, northbound on I-77. Officials say that the accident occurred when a tractor trailer traveling southbound crossed the median and hit an SUV. WVVA is unable to confirm at this time the extent of those injured. First responders are still on the scene, and there is only one lane open traveling northbound.

