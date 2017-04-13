Clark leading Concord to the top

Athens, WV

Growing up in Winfield surrounded by Mountain East rivals, Jordan Clark decided to come to Concord. A decision that has worked out for the best. "I have the roots here. My brother played here and my uncle played basketball here. I just felt at home here" said Clark.

Clark came to Athens with the right attitude. Wanting to contribute right away. "When I first got here Coach Wright told me I would be redshirting as a lot of my group does. My mindset coming in was to contribute after my redshirt year and become a better player each year."

So far he has done that well. He's one of the top hitters and run producers on the team. Always giving them the spark that they need. "He's one of our leading RBI hitters. He's getting timely hits and he's doing a great job. To be just a young kid to see him step up the way he is, its going to be a nice 3 years having him in the program" said head coach Kevin Garrett.

Jordan was recently named the Mountain East player of the week for his games against West Virginia State. Some sweet redemption against a team he grew up watching. "I grew up with a lot of those kids and played with a lot of them. Its truly an honor to get that accolade, and they are a good team."

After last year's disappointment, Clark and company have their eyes set on a conference crown, and a trip to the NCAA tournament. "That's definitely our goal. Our goal is to make the tournament. Then, our goal is to when it. Then head to the region and see how far we can make it in the region."