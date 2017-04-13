Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck say they're getting divorce

As regulars at a local farmer's market, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner and their three young children looked like the perfect Hollywood family.

The stars took turns working so they could nurture their careers and their kids — devoted parents who appeared arm-in-arm at countless industry events.

"It's work, but it's the best kind of work," Affleck famously said of his marriage to Garner when he accepted the best picture Oscar for "Argo."

Now, it seems the work is done. After weeks of public speculation about their relationship, the couple announced Tuesday they plan to end their 10-year marriage with a divorce.

"We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children," Garner and Affleck said in a joint statement. "This will be our only comment on this private, family matter."

Affleck will continue to live on the couple's property in a separate house, and they will co-parent their children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The couple is also planning to go to a mediator to settle their divorce, the person said.

Just last fall, Garner and Affleck were praising each other's commitment to family, career and philanthropic causes.

Affleck, 42, said he's grateful Garner takes on the "lion's share" of their family responsibilities.

"She's been really smart about choosing her projects," he said at a November 2014 gala. "They're not so time-consuming that she can't do this work and be there for our kids, which is the most important thing to her."

Garner, 43, said at the same event that she and Affleck were selective about the causes they support.

"We don't scatter our energy around," she said.

The two met while making 2003's "Daredevil," in which they both played superheroes. They wed in 2005.

Affleck expanded from acting to directing during their relationship, earning accolades for his 2007 debut feature, "Gone Baby Gone," and 2010's "The Town," before winning best picture for 2012's "Argo." He starred in the 2014 hit "Gone Girl" and will be playing the caped crusader in next year's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice."

Garner's recent film credits include "Dallas Buyers Club" and the family film, "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day."

Garner was previously married to actor Scott Foley. Affleck was previously engaged to Jennifer Lopez.