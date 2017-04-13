Senator Manchin visits Monroe County

Senator Manchin visited Monroe County Thursday, first making a stop in Peterstown at Hometown Restaurant.

There Senator Manchin recognized the life of local artist Pete Ballard who was a close friend of his and as Manchin said, inspired him every time their paths crossed. At his second stop at James Monroe High School, Senator Manchin recognized two students who were both nominated to join military academies.

"I get to go see some of the younger people all over the state. They're the hope of the world, but they're the hope of West Virginia. I want them to know that we need them to stay here. I want them to come back. Never forget where they've been. Never forget where they came from and never forget the values they learned in West Virginia.