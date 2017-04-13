A bittersweet ceremony was held today in Welch.

April is child abuse prevention month, and "Stop the Hurt" teamed up with the community to host a Memorial Balloon Release Ceremony outside the county courthouse in remembrance of the victims of child abuse.

The ceremony had a super hero theme, so everyone understands that you don't have to be a super hero to help a neglected or abused child, anyone can and has the ability to help.

For Sherry Morgan, a counselor of the McDowell County Corrections, this cause holds a special place in her heart. She says, “I had a friend who was an abused child and I didn't know until we were adults, so that's why I do this.”

The local community, law enforcement, Small World Day Care all enjoyed the sunny day, dressing up as Super Heroes, because you don't have to be a super hero to help a neglected or abused child.

The director of Stop the Hurt, Francesca Collins, stated, "The most particular case, a girl had been abused by her biological father and the emotion that she felt in not wanting her dad to get in any trouble and us letting her know that everything is okay. That one really sticks out."

A lot of progress has been made in designing programs to educate children. The big thing is education, openness, and communication. Programs are currently trying to teach children and help them understand the bad touch and the good touch and the programs also try to make them understand that there is someone that they can go too.

To contact Stop the Hurt of McDowell County, you may call (304) 436-1600.