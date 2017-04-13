Vietnam Veteran receives new home in Rainelle

Guy Adams is a retired Army Veteran who served in Vietnam. He gave a lot. But he's lost a lot, too. When last summer's floods destroyed his house, he didn't know where to turn. But then fate stepped in.

"It was like God put me in the right place at the right time because I was at the door when they had called looking for a veteran, and I talked about the houses and I was getting ready to walk out the door and they told me they thought I was who they're looking for," said Adams.

The people at VOAD, a disaster relief organization, agree.

"Brothers for Brothers had asked for a Veteran and he basically just fell into our lap and I think it was just meant to be that he and his granddaughter get this home," said Robin Williams, VOAD Case Manager.

For everyone involved, it seemed like an easy decision to make.

"The amount of things he and his family have been through, as well as the number of awards and accommodations he's received in service it was almost a no brainer," Chris Schroeder, ASP Greenbrier County Center Director, said.

Volunteers took it upon themselves to buy materials to put up a flag pole for the Army Veteran.

"One of the last things they're going to do before they leave is raise an American flag and a black and white POW MIA flag that they bought themselves for him," said Schroeder.

This is giving Guy Adams another chance.

"I wasn't looking for a handout, I was looking for a hand up. This is everything we could ask for," Adams said.