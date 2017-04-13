Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84

Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, one of the NFL's most influential and popular executives, has died. He was 84.

Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said Rooney died Thursday. No further details were immediately available.

We are saddened to share that Steelers owner Dan Rooney has passed away at age 84: https://t.co/s4jnL5Pjfr pic.twitter.com/sYx1KQ0bz5 — NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2017

Rooney took over operation of the team in the 1960s from his father, Art, who founded the franchise. From there, Dan Rooney oversaw NFL championships for a team that had never even played in an NFL title game.

RIP Dan. My Mentor & friend. Thank you for your Guidance & Wisdom. I came a Young Coach & left a Better Man. Your spirit will live forever. — Bill Cowher (@CowherCBS) April 13, 2017

He was a powerful force within the league. He helped develop the Rooney Rule under which NFL teams are required to interview minority candidates for coaching and front-office positions. He was a key figure in labor negotiations and league expansion.

He made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000 and also served as the U.S. ambassador to Ireland from 2009-2012.

Steve Bisciotti on the passing of Dan Rooney: "He was a giant in our industry." pic.twitter.com/C3O8twSu8F — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 13, 2017

Statement from Dan Snyder on the passing of Dan Rooney. pic.twitter.com/citzDk2oQw — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) April 13, 2017