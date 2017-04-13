Justice vetoes lawmakers' budget, criticizes funding cuts

When our legislators play politics with the budget, the people of WV get a pile of bull-??. We deserve a budget that takes us to prosperity. pic.twitter.com/b34o5Azyxb — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) April 13, 2017

CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- It would cut spending for the state's colleges and universities and Medicaid for low-income residents. It would also apply $90 million from the state's rainy day fund to close a projected budget deficit.

Justice has proposed smaller cuts plus increases in sales and gasoline taxes. The gas tax would fund bonding for road reconstruction and jobs.

Lawmakers will have to return to try to resolve the disagreement, needing two-thirds support to override the veto.

