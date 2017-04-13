Justice vetoes lawmakers' budget, criticizes funding cuts - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Justice vetoes lawmakers' budget, criticizes funding cuts

CHARLESTON, WV (AP)- It would cut spending for the state's colleges and universities and Medicaid for low-income residents. It would also apply $90 million from the state's rainy day fund to close a projected budget deficit.

Justice has proposed smaller cuts plus increases in sales and gasoline taxes. The gas tax would fund bonding for road reconstruction and jobs.

Lawmakers will have to return to try to resolve the disagreement, needing two-thirds support to override the veto.

