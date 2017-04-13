Crash claims McDowell County school employee - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Crash claims McDowell County school employee

By Frances Peyton, Weekend Meteorologist/ Multimedia Journalist
Little information is being released about an accident that claimed the life a McDowell County elementary school employee Wednesday.

Jennifer Phillips, 62, of McDowell County was traveling in the Coalwood area of McDowell County when her  vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer, crashed into a tree at 4:43 PM on Frog Level Road, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Phillips was transported by ambulance to Welch Community Hospital, where she later died, says state police.

