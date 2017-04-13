Justice vetoes revised practice for physician assistants - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Justice vetoes revised practice for physician assistants

Posted: Updated:
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) -

Gov. Jim Justice has vetoed legislation that would revise the scope of practice for physician assistants in West Virginia and authorize them to work in collaboration with a doctor rather than under their supervision.

The bill approved by the Legislature also would have removed the requirement that physician assistants maintain current certifications from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

In his veto message, Justice says he appreciates the importance of enabling them to practice "to the fullest extent of their training and promoting patient access to health care," but the bill would weaken longstanding safeguards.

He says the state must also ensure West Virginia patients get treatment from providers "who are current with clinical knowledge."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.