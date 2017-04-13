Copy-News Minute: Here is the latest West Virginia news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. EDT

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice has vetoed legislation to revise the scope of practice for physician assistants in West Virginia that would authorize them to work in collaboration with a doctor rather than under their supervision. The bill approved by the Legislature also would have removed the requirement that physician assistants maintain current certifications from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia corrections officials have announced intensive training for an initial class of guards on ways to safely defuse incidents involving mentally ill inmates. Using a federal grant, the Division of Corrections says the 40-hour class for crisis intervention teams is adapted from the Memphis Model.

WEIRTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union and city residents have expressed concern over a new Weirton ordinance that creates a criminal charge for those under the influence of drugs in public. The Wheeling News-Register reports the city council passed the law through an emergency reading in March.

IAEGER, W.Va. (AP) - Emergency medical responders investigating a call of possible overdoses have discovered two dead bodies in a McDowell County mobile home. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports West Virginia State Police say that the bodies of one man and one woman were found Tuesday afternoon.

