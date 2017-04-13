Sen. Kaine in Southwest Virginia, discusses impact of proposed budget cuts

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine makes multiple stops in Southwest Virginia to discuss the impact a proposed federal budget would have on educational programs, economic development, healthcare and miners benefits.

Sen. Kaine serves on the Senate Budget Committee and the Senate Education Committee. He says President Trump's spending plan will drastically cut funding for rural infrastructure; reducing people's access to clean water and safe roads and bridges. It also calls for the elimination nineteen independent agencies, including the Appalachian Regional Commission.

"I'm trying to visit sites that would be affected by budget cuts so I can gather their good intel and then use with my colleagues to hopefully persuade them to do the right thing on the budget," says U.S. Senator Tim Kaine

We caught up with Sen. Kaine Thursday morning during a tour of the Bluestone Workforce Training Center in Bluefield. Kaine says federal cuts to "higher education" would also impact career and technical training for industrial/ manufacturing jobs.

" We are going to rewrite the Higher Education Act , " says Sen. Kaine. "I want to make sure we're defining higher education appropriately to include the types of skills that people could earn here at the Center for Excellence. Not just two and four-year colleges, but also career and technical skills."

Kaine's plans include a stop at the Appalachian Agency for Senior Citizens in Cedar Bluff to discuss ways to improve the Affordable Care Act. Then a meeting with UMWA members in Russell County to address their concerns over future heath benefits and pensions " as a result of the financial crisis and corporate bankruptcies." Sen. Kaine, is part of the bipartisan group to reintroduce the Miners Protection Act.

On Friday, Kaine will tour the new Bristol Lifestyle Recovery Center to talk about the opioid epidemic and how the center will help struggling addicts when it opens.