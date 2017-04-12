Beckley Art Gallery getting ready for annual student art exhibit

A special exhibit coming to the Beckley Art Gallery will showcase some of the best art from local students.

Organizers are getting ready for the public opening of the annual "Raleigh County Public Schools Youth Art Exhibit" that features selected artwork from students kindergarten through twelfth grade.

The free exhibit opens to the public on April 22nd with a special reception held for students and their families the night before.

Director Joanie Newman says students have worked all year long on the pieces.

"It's one of the most exciting exhibits we have throughout the calendar year, because the entire gallery space is going to be filled from top to bottom and it's always so beautiful and brightly colored, and it truly shows the most original and unique creations that are coming out of the southern part of our state," Newman said.

Newman says part of the excitement of the exhibit comes from students getting to hang their own art on the walls of the gallery.

The art exhibit will run for a limited time from April 22nd until May 6th.