Devine still trying to live out his pro football dream

A once promising star in college, former West Virginia running back Noel Devine is hopeful for another shot at a pro career. "It's been ups and downs, there's been highs and lows, but I always keep my faith in my belief of myself, but if one door closes, another one opens" said Devine.

Devine is among the first group of players to participate in the inaugural spring league giving former college and pro talents the chance to showcase their skills. "When i first heard about the spring league I was kind of like it's up in the air. I didn't know if i wanted to do it or not and I got the email saying that I got accepted into the spring league and then from there on when i arrived, that's when it really sunk into reality, that ok this thing is for real."

At 29, Devine has made stops briefly with the Philadelphia Eagles and in the UFL and CFL but still thinks he has a lot let in the tank. "There's a small window of opportunity and I like my chances. I'm just competiting everyday and doing the best that I can each and every day, one day at a time."

And with all of Mountaineer nation behind him, Devine's dreams of playing on Sunday's may soon become a reality. "I'm like I get to play in front of West Virginia fans again. Like I said, there's no better fans than here in West Virginia. You have great fans here and they always follow us, no matter where we're at."